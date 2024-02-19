Ryan Gosling celebrates Emma Stone’s ‘Poor Things’ win with reunion

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone reunite at 2024 BAFTA awards

Ryan Gosling reunited with his La La Land co-star Emma Stone on her Poor Things award win at 2024 BAFTA Awards.



Stone nabbed the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role in the movie at the ceremony Feb. 18.

Ryan was seen applauding and winking at the Easy-A star, who was dressed in a quirky peach custom Louis Vuitton one-sleeve gown, appropriate for her role as Bella in the movie.

Ryan was wearing a Gucci single-breasted white wool suit.

It should come as no surprise that the Barbie actor, who was a BAFTA Supporting Actor nominee, gave Emma such a warm reception.

Ever since they first starred together in Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011, the two have remained quite close.

"He's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process," Emma said about the Blade Runner actor in 2018, at the Telluride Film Festival.

"I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan."

And as the two had a memorable time together at the London event, Emma made sure to highlight another significant individual in life.

"I just want to say this in case I don't ever get a chance to again," Emma said on stage. "I really want to thank my mom because she's the best person I know in the world and she inspires me every single day and she's always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I'm beyond grateful."