Cillian Murphy dishes out details about upcoming 28 Years Later

Cillian Murphy reflects on upcoming 28 Years Later

Cillian Murphy has recently dished out details about the upcoming instalment of 28 Years Later.



Speaking to Variety, Murphy, who played the role of Jim in 2007’s 28 Weeks Later said, “I can’t give much more at this point.”

However, the Oppenheimer star mentioned, “I’ve always said I would love to be involved because that movie changed everything for me – I have great affection for it and for those guys, [Alex and Danny].”

“But I never watch my own films, except that one,” he remarked.

Murphy pointed out, “It’s always on around Halloween and during the pandemic people were constantly sending me clips. And I’ve shown it to my kids.”

“It’s really stood up, even though it’s 22 years old now, so I’m really thrilled that we’ll get the band back together to make this one,” mentioned the Peaky Blinders actor.

Prior to its announcement, a new movie in the trilogy was suggested when director Boyle shared that the writer previously wrote a script for a new project, 28 Months Later in 2022.

“It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny, I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see… who knows?” added Murphy.

Meanwhile, Digital Spy reported that 28 Years Later is still in progress.