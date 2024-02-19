Pedro Pascal spills the tea on method of learning his script

Pedro Pascal dishes out details about learning lines for his shows and movies

Pedro Pascal has recently spilled the tea about method of learning his script.



While speaking at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation round table with the SAG Awards nominees for Outstanding Performance by Male Actor in a Drama Series, Pascal said, “I bet I could show you a psychotic physical example of what I now have to do to learn my lines,” via Deadline.

“This is like a psycho first letter of every word. You see the letters, right? Basically, I’m the Unabomber,” remarked the Last of Us actor.

He explained, “You use the first letter of each in these towers or columns, I guess, and it’s this very, very tedious way of making yourself learn the line so that you’re not making choices.”

Pascal added, “It’s not even sort of artistic, it’s just this really technical way I’ve had to acquire because of that terrible experience of forgetting my lines.”

The actor revealed he would use this method of learning for his new movie, The Fantastic Four, which he confirmed to play the role of Reed Richards as Mister Fantastic in the movie. Other actors included Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Meanwhile, Pascal would next be seen in the second season of The Last of Us and the Gladiator sequel.