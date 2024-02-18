You Season 5: What to expect - cast, release date and more

Penn Badgley starrer You caught the attention of its viewers since its beginning in 2018.

Till now, the creators of the popular Netflix series dropped its four seasons on the streaming giant.

From the show's captivating storyline to the cast's impeccable acting skills, the thrilling project received great reviews from the audiences.

Interestingly, season four of the show ended with some mindblowing twists, leaving fans excited for the fifth and final season of the show.

The showrunner Sera Gamble, who stepped down for the finale, told Netflix, "I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

While giving some hints to the viewers about the conclusion of Joe's inhuman crimes, Serra told The Hollywood Reporter, "It would be nice to end his arc with some form of justice."

The writer further said, "That’s challenging to plot. How does Joe Goldberg go down in a world where he’s been branding people with bricks in broad daylight for years?"

Has the cast for the final season of You revealed?

There is no debate about the fact that fans will see Penn in his iconic character, Joe Goldberg, in the upcoming season.

Apart from him, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood/Galvin from the last season, will also share screen time with Joe.

Notably, as we all know, each season introduces a few new faces as per the script's demands. However, there are speculations that a few old characters might return to the fifth season.

When will the final season of You release?

Fans across the world have been eagerly waiting to watch the captivating episodes of the thriller show. As per reports, the creators of the show have not disclosed the release date of the show yet.

In March 2023, Netflix's official X account shared, "NEWS: Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and ~final~ season of YOU in 2024."