BLACKPINK members pause group activities to focus on solo adventures

BLACKPINK members are ready to branch out solo in spite of their recently renewed contract with entertainment agency, YG.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa extended their contracts to pursue group activities as a successful South-Korean girl group in fall last year.

However, the quartet has a plethora of projects and activities in the pipeline to boost their solo portfolio.

Jennie and Lisa kicked off 2024 with the announcement of their respective agencies, and according to Korean outlet News 1, Rosé is set to follow suit and announce her own in near future.

Meanwhile, the oldest member of the group, Jisoo has been making an indelible mark in the Korean acting industry, as well as advertising.

She last appeared in thriller film Omniscient Reader’s Perspective in December last year after making her debut in K-drama, Snowdrop.

The Flower singer is also the face of many brands and companies, including Biomom, a health functional food brand for infants and children, headed by Jisoo's older brother, and entertainment brand Blissoo.

Lisa will follow in the footsteps of Jisoo and flaunt her acting chops in acclaimed Hollywood series The White Lotus.

A source told the outlet, "It is expected that it will be difficult to see the entire Blackpink members this year.”

"As we have just finished official activities as a complete group and are starting anew, I understand that all members have a great desire to take on a new challenge,” they explained.

“However, as the members are aware of the fans’ expectations for the complete Blackpink group,” the insider added, "Discussions on this will take place periodically."