'BLACKPINK' Jennie beats Jungkook on Spotfiy charts

BLACKPINK Jennie sets a new record with 'One of the Girls'

'BLACKPINK' Jennie’s One of the Girls, in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp broke BTS’ Jungkook’s record, becoming the most streamed OST on Spotify.

The song reserved its mark, reaching 200 million views on Spotify as the First Song by a K-pop act. The track performed extraordinarily well on universal music platforms, with streams ranging from 3 to 5 million.

The OST stayed in the limelight, making its way to Spotify’s Top 50 for over 100 days. It surpassed Jungkook and Jack Harlow’s 3D as well as the former's Standing Next To You.

One of the Girls continues to reach new heights on all streaming platforms despite being released months ago. The said milestone was achieved due to significant streams on the streaming giant.

It grossed as the fifth ‘longest-charting’ song by a K-pop solo artist on the global list, breaking records of several other hits, including NewJean’s fifth-most streamed song by act in 2023.

Jennie recently announced the launch of her label ODD ATELIER, offering an insight into her solo activities.

She also renewed her contract with YG Entertainment alongside other group members.



