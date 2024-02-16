Las Vegas set to open interactive John Wick tourist attraction

Keanu Reeves nominated for dual awards at 49th People's Choice Awards.

The John Wick Experience, set to open at Area15 in Las Vegas, promises to immerse participants in the thrilling world of Keanu Reeves' iconic super-assassin.

Spanning a massive 12,000 square feet, this interactive attraction will transport visitors into the heart of The Continental hotel, the notorious haven for the criminal underworld depicted in the hit franchise.

Alongside a themed bar and retail shop, fans will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of John Wick himself and "live out the fantasy, action, and danger" portrayed in the films.

Co-created by franchise director Chad Stahelski and Egan Productions, the masterminds behind Saw, Blair Witch, and Hunger Games-themed escape rooms.

Participants will be tasked with specific missions, entrusted with secrets, and invited into private areas, all while navigating through immersive theater alongside actors.

Keanu Reeves is back into his iconic role in Len Wiseman's Ballerina, set to hit US/UK theaters on June 7.

This time, his titular character will face off against Ana de Armas as the vengeful dancer, Rooney, previously portrayed by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

In addition to his film projects, he is keeping busy with his role in Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut, Good Fortune, alongside Aziz himself, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer.

And let's not forget Reeves' other talent—music—as his alternative rock band Dogstar announced their European and UK Summer Tour, kicking off in Madrid on May 30.

To top it all off, he is up for two trophies—male movie star of the year and action movie star of the year—at the upcoming 49th People's Choice Awards, airing this Sunday on NBC.

