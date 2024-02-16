Jennifer Lopez’s ‘lady-like’ warning for women flirting with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez opens up about waring women who flirt with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez revealed to be pretty possessive for her husband Ben Affleck.



JLo gave a warning to women who try to attract Ben Affleck, acknowledging that she feels jealous of those who flirt with him.

The 54-year-old Marry Me actor, inspired by her new album This Is Me... Now, performed a game called This Is Me... Now or Then? on Thursday, February 15, during an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna. After asking her some questions, host Hoda Kotb and the ladies decided if it fit them or not.

Lopez scowled and held up the paddle with the word "NOW" printed on it as soon as Kotb inquired if she "gets jealous if someone hits on your significant other."

She made it clear she was serious about keeping Affleck for herself, 51, and said, “Don’t play with me. Do not play with me.”

Then Kotb added another question, “What would you do if someone started flirting with Ben?”

“First of all, I’m a lover, not a fighter, but I will let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off,” Lopez said.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022, marking their marriage 18 years after the cancellation of their initial wedding plans in 2004.

Their relationship began during the filming of Gigli in 2001, leading to an engagement announcement in November 2002. Although they initially planned a wedding for September 14, 2003, the couple called off the ceremony and officially ended their engagement in January 2004.

Both moved on to other relationships afterward. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they share three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Lopez, on the other hand, married Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins Emme and Max in 2008. The couple eventually divorced in 2014.