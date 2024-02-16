Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler exhibit style at Dune: Part Two premiere red carpet

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler were styled in elegance while attending Dune: Part Two premiere red carpet in Leicester Square, London on Thursday.
When the performers visited with fans on the red carpet to sign autographs and take pictures, the fans went into a frenzy.
Timothée, 28, looked stunning with a statement glittery necklace and an oversized black T-shirt as she arrived at the event.
Austin, 32, showed off his toned chest in a white vest top while sporting a sophisticated black suit with a lengthy train on the jacket.
Timothée, who plays Paul Atreides in the film once more, showed off his fashionable sense of style with a bold ensemble.
As usual, Austin, who plays the cunning and vicious Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune 2: Part Two, looked flawless on the red carpet.
Following the events of the first film, Paul (Timothee) and his mother joined forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the other desert-dwelling Fremen to exact revenge on the evil House Harkonnen, whose members had murdered most of his family and friends. This is where the events of the new Dune sequel pick up.
