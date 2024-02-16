Carey Mulligan shares her fan moment with Brad Pitt

Carey Mulligan reflects on her meeting with Brad Pitt

Carey Mulligan has recently shared her fan moment with Brad Pitt.



“I'd never met him before and I walked into the green room and he was in there and I didn't know how to talk to him, so I didn't,” recalled Carey while speaking with Extra at the 2024 Oscars nominees’ luncheon earlier this week.

She told the outlet, “And then we were in our seats and he was sat in the seat behind me, but I didn't know that he was.”

Reflecting on her meeting with Brad Pitt 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival on Thursday, the Maestro star added, “And then I felt this tap on my shoulder and I turned around and it was him and he went, 'Hey, Carey,' and I went, 'Oh God, Brad Pitt!' So that was cool.”

Interestingly, Carey is not the first star to share this starstruck feeling after meeting Brad.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Chris Hemsworth described their awkward meeting with the Se7en star the first time they were introduced.

Earlier, Quinta Brunson, Austin Butler and Regina Hall each of them were surprised to see Brad at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, Maestro reportedly nominated for seven Academy Awards at the upcoming 96th Oscars, which will stream live on February 24 on Netflix.