Usher recalls devastating loss of his ex-wife Tameka Foster’s son

Usher has recently recalled devastating loss of stepson of his former wife Tameka Foster.



“I received the call back then, she was in Italy at the time, and I chartered a private plane to get her home as fast as I could because she was just so distraught,” said the rapper of his ex-wife Tameka, whom he divorced in 2009 after two years of marriage.

Usher told PEOPLE, “We were not even together at the time,” while speaking of Tameka’s son, who died in 2012 due to boating accident.

However, the singer shared, “I was like, 'OK, let me try and be of help to her and help her as much as I possibly can'. It's a real hard thing to lose a child.”

“It hurt me,” he remarked.

Usher mentioned, “Kile was an amazing child. For the time that he was here, he was a great influence. There's not a day that his brothers and his mother don't think about him.”

He, who shares two teenage sons with Tameka, discussed about his current co-parenting relationship, adding, “I’m not going to lie, we have more difficult days than we have great ones.”

Usher dished out that in 2013, he almost lost his son in the singer’s pool, noting, “That was one of the hardest days of my life and I’m certain one of the hardest days of hers.”

He continued, “To know that I would have a similar situation that could have just taken my son's life.” “

“It's like I understand and have great empathy for what both her and Ryan, her ex-husband, had to deal with because I've experienced a portion of it in real-time,” concluded Usher.