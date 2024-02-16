Matt Damon spills tea about upcoming Jason Bourne sequel

File Footage

Matt Damon has recently spilled the tea about upcoming Jason Bourne sequel.



During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week, Matt dished out details about plans for a sixth instalment in the franchise.

“No details have been given to me! There's a great director named Edward Berger who directed All Quiet on the Western Front. German director, he's wonderful, and he said he had an idea,” said the actor.

Matt stated, “I would love to work with him – he’s working on it. I'm as anxious as you are to see if this thing is – I hope it's great and that we can do it.”

“At a certain point, someone's gonna need to take it over. I'm not getting any younger,” added the actor.

Matt, who first portrayed Bourne in 2002's The Bourne Identity, directed by Doug Liman, was inspired by author Robert Ludlum's books.

Earlier in 2017, Matt told The Toronto Sun that a new Bourne movie “would have to be a pretty incredible story to get us all back on the horse”.

Meanwhile, the actor can next be seen in new movie, Drive Away Dolls, which is slated to release in theatres on February 23.

Moreover, Matt lends his voice to a part in John Krasinski’s forthcoming movie IF, in theatres on May 17.