Is marriage on the cards for Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon? Deets inside

Brad Pitt reportedly took a big step to make his bond stronger with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

As reported by People, the lovebirds have started living together amid their whirlwind romance.



The jewellery designer recently moved into the Hollywood A-list actor's home, which helps the two spend quality time with each other.

A source close to de Ramon shared, "It's pretty recent. They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."

Earlier, it was also reported that de Ramon appeared as a support system for Pitt amid his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

While quoting the Fight Club actor's family woes, a source close to OK! magazine shared, "It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him."

"Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure. She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive," an insider added.

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked relationship rumours back in November 2022 at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.