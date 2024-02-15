Taylor Swift’s introduction of Jason Kelce to Ice Spice prompts player’s reaction

Jason Kelce says Ice Spice is 'nice' after Taylor Swift introduction

Jason Kelce talks about what he thinks of Ice Spice after his introduction with the rapper and other music stars at the Super Bowl suite.



The endearing centre for the Philadelphia Eagles talked candidly about his experiences seeing his brother, Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl and meeting some of the biggest names in music.

In the most recent episode of their podcast, New Heights, the brothers talked about everything, starting with Taylor Swift introducing him to Ice Spice.

Jason was introduced to the Pretty Girl rapper by Taylor while cameras were focused on their suite.

That moment went viral, especially because of the endearing way Jason shook Ice's hand and simultaneously bowed his head slightly, as if in reverence—not only to one of the biggest musicians in the world, but also because Ice is Taylor's close buddy.

Jason talked a little bit about the introduction on the podcast.

"I also got to meet Ice Spice, which I was introduced to her as Ice," Jason shared. "She was very nice."

Jason truly lived it up leading up to the game on Sunday, as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win the franchise's second consecutive Super Bowl and fourth overall.

Jason was wearing dungarees with a Kansas City Chiefs theme.