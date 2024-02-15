Travis Barker spotted with Carrie Bickmore on Vday, Kourtney Kardashian absent

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of blink-182, was spotted at Luna Park Sydney on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, accompanied by Australian radio host Carrie Bickmore.

In a surprising online post, the host appeared cheerful as she posed for a selfie outside the theme park, with the 48-year-old musician visible in the background.



While the image doesn't feature Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, it's speculated that the reality star may have been just out of frame.

Captioning her photo with "Blink and you'll miss him," Bickmore took the picture discreetly, suggesting that Barker may have been unaware of the snapshot.

The Gold Logie winner captured the moment in a white hoodie and dark sunglasses, holding her camera at an angle that suggested she was taking a selfie.

However, Bickmore seemed to intentionally capture Travis Barker in the background as he sat on a tandem bicycle, gazing into the distance.

He appeared to be patiently waiting, presumably for his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, to continue their romantic Valentine's Day bike ride.

She is currently in Australia to support her husband on the Australian leg of his blink-182 tour.

Throughout their time Down Under, she has been actively sharing numerous photos to document their idyllic trip.