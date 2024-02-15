Jennifer Lopez reveals why she ‘freaked out’ after the release of Selena movie

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her surprising reaction to Selena's popularity

Jennifer Lopez has recently explained she “freaked out” she was recognised after the release of Selena in 1997.



In a new interview with Variety, the singer and actress said, “That was when I kind of became famous,” after her hit biopic about Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.

JLo stated, “I had been doing television and actually had done a few movies already, but with Selena, there was a new level of fame.”

The Maid in Manhattan actress recalled “walking down the street and somebody calling my name and thinking it was somebody who knew me. And I turned around and didn’t know them”.

“I got so freaked out,” remarked the Grammy-nominated star.

Jennifer explained, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not anonymous anymore. I can’t just walk down the street. Like, if somebody calls me, it’s not somebody I know, it’s somebody I don’t know.’”

Reflecting on her fans’ interactions, the songstress mentioned, “That was such an adjustment period for me.”

“But then, you know, you kind of get used to it and embrace it and see it for what it is, which is kind of like love,” added the Hustlers star.

JLo earlier opened up that the movie, Selena meant so much to her.

“Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her,” she continued.

The pop icon added, “I'll never forget this time in my life and it's an honour as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer is all set to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, which will release on February 16.