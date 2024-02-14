Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater ‘very happy’ together despite delay in divorce proceedings

File Footage

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater are “happy” together amid delays in his divorce proceedings.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, Ethan is “still in the mediation phase” with his ex-wife Lily Jay as “things haven’t been finalised yet”.

The source revealed that Ethan and Lily both don’t want to engage in a messy court battle while the former looks forward to his future with Ariana.

The source told US, “Ethan and Ariana are living together at her place and are very happy, but he’s eager to get things finalised with the divorce.”

The outlet earlier confirmed Ethan and Ariana’s relationship in July, the same month when the actor filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lily.

Ariana previously parted ways with husband Dalton Gomez in January 2023, while Ethan separated from his wife.

“Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company,” added the source.

Last year, Lily addressed her divorce from Ethan in an interview with Page Six.

“Ariana’s the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton,” claimed Lily.

Meanwhile, Ethan and Ariana didn’t speak publicly about their relationship, but the couple had been spotted together several times in New York City.