Dakota Johnson reflects on ‘drastic changes’ made to Madame Web script

File Footage

Dakota Johnson has recently opened up about the “drastic changes” in the Madame Web script.



In a new interview with The Wrap, the Fifty Shades star revealed, “There were drastic changes made to the script.”

She quipped, “And I can’t even tell you what they were.”

Reflecting on filming the movie, Dakota explained, “It added so many different camera set-ups. And it was very complex.”

She continued, “And there’s only like minor differences between each version of the same scene, so it was like puzzle pieces, and really paying attention to what moment we’re in, and what angle we’re in, and continuity and things like that.”

The actress added that she got very lost while filming several of the same scenes from the movie.

Earlier, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dakota pointed out her concerns over certain aspects of the movie were not “going to be good at all”.

“I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion,” she remarked.

Dakota mentioned, “That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!’”

However, the actress stated, “I trusted (director SJ Clarkson).”