SZA extends Australia Arena Tour amid 'SOS' success

SZA's Australia Arena Tour in the woke of her hit album SOS

SZA expanded her forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand to nine concerts, marking two new dates in her calendar.

In the wake of her hit album, SOS, the U.S R&B star will begin the tour with her opening shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena, followed by her back to back shows in Australia’s three main coast cities, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane.

The singer is all set to perform a second concert at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on April 20, followed by her third show at Qudos Bank Arena on April 26.

SOS resonated with Australian audiences like no other. It was initially released back in 2022, trending as No. 5 on the ARIA year-end chart for 2023.

SZA’s another hit Kill Bill finished off the year as the No. 3 single on the same chart, right after Miley Cyrus’ Flowers and Morgan Wallen’s Last Night.

The St. Louis MO-born artist was one of the very few to get shortlisted for the ‘most popular’ international artist. This is the same category that was won by the Antihero hitmaker, Taylor Swift.

SOS is doing extraordinarily well, setting records one after another. SZA previously collected three trophies at the Grammys, adding another feather to her cap.