Tameka Foster reacts to ex-husband Usher’s surprise Vegas wedding

Usher shares two sons with Tameka Foster whom he divorced in 2009 after two years of marriage

Usher’s spontaneous Vegas wedding didn’t surprise ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The King of R&B made headlines over the Super Bowl weekend – first for his spectacular Halftime Show and then for tying the knot with long-time partner Jennifer Goicoechea.

When questioned about the nuptials in an interview with TMZ, Foster responded, “I thought he’d been married. I don’t know. I stopped keeping up with that type of thing.”

She continued to throw some shade at her ex-husband, noting, “That’s like his second… third… I don’t know. I don’t even keep up with his personal.”

However, the 53-year-old fashion designer stressed that the only thing that mattered to her was that Usher was a good father to their two children, sons Usher “Cinco” Raymond, 16, and Navid Ely, 15.

Foster did take a moment to praise Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, expressing, “He’s a dope performer, cause did y’all see the Halftime Show?”

TMZ broke the news that Usher and Goicoechea – a music entrepreneur – got married in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The eight-time Grammy singer and his longtime girlfriend obtained the license on February 8 but hadn't filed it before Usher's Super Bowl performance, according to court documents that E! News had previously examined.

The newlyweds already share two children – daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2 – with Goicoechea.