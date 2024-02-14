Ewan McGregor, Anne Hathaway team up for David Mitchell's secret project

Acclaimed actors Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway will join forces in an untitled film directed by the enigmatic David Robert Mitchell, known for his mind-bending works like It Follows and Under the Silver Lake.



Warner Bros. secured the project, but details remain tightly under wraps. Rumours and speculation have been swirling ever since the initial announcement, fueled by Mitchell's penchant for genre-bending and unconventional storytelling.

Sources hint at a "thrill-ride" shot in IMAX, suggesting a visually stunning experience. Whispers of a 1980s setting and even dinosaurs have added to the intrigue, leaving fans wondering what bizarre and captivating world Mitchell has conjured up this time.

McGregor, fresh off his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series, will reportedly play opposite Hathaway, adding a dash of star power to the already captivating mix. Their pairing promises a dynamic on-screen presence, with McGregor's gravitas balanced by Hathaway's infectious energy.

Mitchell, known for his meticulousness and creative control, will write and direct the film, further fueling anticipation. His previous works have garnered cult followings for their unique blend of suspense, social commentary, and surreal humour.

J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and Hannah Minghella's production company are also on board, adding another layer of intrigue. These powerhouses are known for taking creative risks and producing thought-provoking content.

While plot details remain a mystery, the project has garnered significant buzz within the industry. With its talented cast, acclaimed director, and enigmatic premise, this untitled film promises to be an event not to be missed.