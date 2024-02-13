Omid Scobie reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie finally addressed the latest controversy surrounding the couple.
For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently named their new platform Sussex.com in a nod to their royal title, i.e., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Soon after the California-based couple's new move, royal experts and commentators started criticising Harry and Meghan for using the royal family despite their departure from the UK in 2020.
Amid the ongoing drama, Omid took to X, formerly known as Twitter and clapped back at the critiques for throwing unnecessary hate towards the pair.
He wrote, "The fact that a fairly simple homepage has spawned dozens of moaning op-eds, and furious pearl clutching from commentators, proves that many here literally have nothing better to do."
"Move on! Touch grass. Find an interesting story. This is all so tediously boring," Omid added.
Earlier, Daily Mail reported that a source close to Harry and Meghan clapped back at the critiques over their website's name.
An insider shared, "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name."
