Kanye West throws insults to critics over risqué Bianca Censori posts

Kanye West has a message for the haters.

The legendary rapper finally had enough of people criticising him for posting his wife Bianca Censori so much – particularly in the near-nude – on his social media.

After receiving backlash yet again for recently posting the same video of Bianca three times, Ye silenced the negative comments once and for all in a video posted to his Instagram essentially telling critics to “go f*** yourself.”

“Y’all, I just wanted to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” he said as he walked through an airport with Bianca, who was wearing one of her signature bare-all bodysuits.

The Runaway rapper continued, “So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album [Vultures]. And people still in my comments talking ‘bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’”

To that question, Kanye had but one thing to say: “Cause she makes me happy.”

As he briefly panned the camera to a giggling Bianca, Kanye elaborated that since he’s happy, his fans are happy as they get new music from him.

“So don’t ever say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f*** yourself. Seriously, leave me – leave the king – the f*** alone!” he demanded.

He concluded, “I don’t care bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f***ing Instagram.”