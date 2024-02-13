Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ignite rift with ailing King Charles, Kate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new website reportedly ignited a rift with ailing King Charles and Princess Kate.

For the unversed, the California-based couple named their new platform Sussex.com in a nod to their royal title, i.e., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking of Harry and Meghan's latest move, royal expert Angela Levin told The Sun that the pair is "trying to crush the royal family down" amid the Monarch and Kate's health crisis.

The royal commentator believes that the former working royals became a reason for unnecessary stress for cancer-stricken Charles and the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from her abdominal surgery.

She said, "It’s the most appalling timing. This is not the first time they’ve done this."

"They did this sort of thing before when they went ahead with their Oprah interview while Prince Philip was dying in hospital," Angela added.

The royal expert further said, "Harry knows very much that his grandmother, the late Queen, actually got Harry to say very firmly that he would not use his titles and the crest for commercial gain."

However, Daily Mail reported that a source close to the Montecito couple clapped back at the critiques over their website's name.

An insider shared, "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name."