Justin Bieber ‘wasn’t feeling’ Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show invite: Report

Justin Bieber has not done many live performances over the years amid health complications

Justin Bieber wasn’t up for taking the stage with Usher again.

Despite rumours of a possible reunion swirling ahead of the NFL championship, Bieber declined Usher’s invitation to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside him.

Sources told Page Six, “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it – he just wasn’t feeling it.”

The long-time friendship between Bieber and his mentor Usher sparked speculation that the former would take the stage alongside the latter or his Super Bowl 2024 half-time show in front of the crowd of 65,000 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday.

The insider even spilled to the outlet that Usher tried his best to persuade Bieber and honour their history together – but to no avail.

Instead, the Sorry singer ended up enjoying the show with wife Hailey Bieber from Fanatics co-owner Michael Rubin’s luxe stadium suite.

The pair were seen arm-in-arm throughout the show as they watched Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, will.i.am, and others rock the house.

Bieber even planted a kiss on his wife’s cheek when they were shown on the Jumbotron’s kiss cam.

This isn’t the first time that Bieber – who has opened up about his struggles with anxiety and other health complications – has chosen to sit out a big performance.

After cancelling the remaining dates of his Justice tour in 2022, it took Bieber over a year to take the stage again for an intimate gig at Drake’s History Club in Toronto.