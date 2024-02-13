'Gundam Seed FREEDOM' sets record as most grossing Japanese anime film

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM becomes the most grossing film

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM, anime film became the most grossing film at the Japanese Box Office. The franchise, on Tuesday, February 13, revealed that the film sold about 1.63 million tickets for around 2.68 billion yen, totaling up to US$ 17.94 million.

The film did well on its 18th day at the box office. It achieved the title of the highest-earning film in the Gundam franchise, beating the original 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film’s 2.3 billion yen (US$15.5 million).

Selling about 634,182 tickets for a total of 1,065,983 yen (US$ 7.20 million) in its first three days, the film garnered appreciation from all over the world.

It marked the Gundam franchise’s highest three-day opening both in box office earnings, as well as the largest opening weekend for a film in the same year.

The film initially released on January 26, planning for screenings across the world. Takanori Nishikawa belted out theme song for the anime film, Freedom.

Mitsuo Fakuda’s Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM is a sequel to both Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, documenting events a year after the events of the original SEED Destiny.