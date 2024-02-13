BTS' Pdogg, weathercaster Kim Gayoung 'not hiding romance from public'

BTS' Pdogg and weathercaster Kim Gayoung confirm romance

Producer of South Korean boy group BTS, Pdogg and weathercaster Kim Gayoung were recently spotted hanging out on multiple dates in public, confirming their romance.

According to SpotvNews, the pair is said to be in a serious relationship, introducing each other as ‘partners’ to family and acquaintances.

Gyoung previously spoke out on her love life and struggles during an appearance on MBC’s entertainment program Radio Star.

The weathercaster said of her schedule, "After doing morning broadcasts for two years, I have to sleep by 10 PM. Even if we eat dinner together, I get tired by 7 PM. It makes dating difficult."

Kim began her career with OBS back in 2015 as a weathercaster. She is currently serving as MBC's weathercaster since 2018 as well as a broadcaster through multiple programs, including Life Reblooms, Healthy Debate Room, Apocalypse: Earth Defense Force of Chaos, and Kick a Goal.



Meanwhile Pdogg is known as the “father of BTS’ music,” as well as “the root and foundation” of the band.

He has produced several BTS hit songs, including Fire, Fake Love, Blood Sweat & Tears, ON, DNA, Spring Day among others.