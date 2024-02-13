King Charles makes big statement with his arrival in London

King Charles arrived in London with Queen Camilla on Tuesday morning in order to continue his medical treatment after his cancer diagnosis.

The Monarch, 75, was captured waving to his well-wishers from the car, giving a message to the world that he is still in charge of the royal family.

In the clicked pictures, Charles appeared calm and composed as the couple were driven to Clarence House.

Notably, several royal commentators advised the King to 'hand over his royal duties' to Prince William and Princess Kate amid his serious health problems.

The King of the UK was last seen attending the church service with Camilla on the royal Sandringham Estate, where he has been recuperating from his medical condition.



However, People reported that King Charles back to his official residence to "resume his ongoing cancer treatment appointments and meetings with palace staff."

Earlier, the Monarch issued a gratitude note for his well-wishers, acknowledging the 'support and good wishes' sent to him from all around the world after his cancer diagnosis.

As per Buckingham Palace, the King was pleased to "hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world."