King Charles sends stern warning to Prince Harry with his latest move

King Charles is going through the toughest phase of his life as he's seemingly engaged in two wars at the same time, one with his cancer and the second against his own people who are willingly or unwillingly adding to his worries with their actions.

The 75-year-old King, who arrived in London for receiving his cancer treatment along with his loyal wife Queen Camilla, has sent a clear message to Harry and Meghan that all their attempts to damage his wife's reputation will backfire as she's the only one who's sticking to the King at his difficult time and won't let him lose to any kind of cancer.

The King's frequent outings with Camilla, amid his health scar, suggest as he's sending her haters a stern warning that no one can separate him from his steadfast partner who's always stands by his side.

King Charles, during his latest outing on Tuesday, lacked some smiles but appeared in high spirit as he arrived in the State Bentley alongside Queen Camilla, waving to well-wishers after heading back to London for further treatment.



It was the King and Queen's first appearance since Harry and Meghan launched their new project by using their royal title.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new website, sussex.com, is thought to be a red flag to the royal family. It could be shut down by the Firm as it's claimed the use of the 'Sussex' name could cause "real trouble" for the family.

The website is operated by "The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" and is a 'one-stop shop' for all their activities, but it's the use of their Sussex titles that is thought to be the cause of concern.

Harry and Meghan are accused of adding to the royal family and King Charles's worries with their moves, sparking outrage among the royal fans by allegedly giving the monarch tension instead of standing with him in hours of need.

The Montecito-based couple are set to travel to the Canada to celebrate Valentine's Day and attend a ceremony about the Invictus Games, while the King has arrived in London for further treatment for cancer.

