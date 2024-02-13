Victoria Beckham takes a 'big step' amid feud with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham seemingly ended her alleged feud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz for the sake of her son Brooklyn's happiness.

As reported by The Mirror, an insider claimed that the renowned fashion designer "took a step back, so Nicola took a step forward and it allowed them to resolve things and move on."

The source added that the former Spice Girl "just wants the best for her son," as he adores his wife.

It has been also shared that "Brooklyn made it clear that Nicola was the number one woman in his life, so they had to resolve things."

An insider believes that David Beckham played the role of a peacemaker between his wife and daughter-in-law as "family means everything to him."

For the unversed, the rumours of a rift between Victoria and Nicola sparked since the actress's marriage to Brooklyn.

As per reports, the duo engaged in a drama after the Holidate actress wore a custom Valentino gown instead of her mother-in-law's label on her big day.

In an old interview with Variety, Nicola addressed the rumours, saying, "I was going to [wear VB] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

The actress further added, "Shedidn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."