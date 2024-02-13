Blake Lively responds to Ryan Reynolds' trolling after Super Bowl appearance

Blake Lively updated her safe return to home after her husband Ryan Reynolds inquired about her in a teasing post on social media.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of herself beside a screening of trailer of Ryan’s upcoming film, Deadpool 3.

She wrote, posing in the same spot as her husband, “Honey, I’m home,” adding: “My day was good. Yours?”

Blake appeared weary, most likely from her latest attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which she attended with her best friend Taylor Swift and other celebrities.

Her beachy waves flew with the wind as she sported a red button-down knee-length top paired with jeans and white sneakers.

The Free Guy actor initially sent internet into stitches after trailer of his upcoming superhero film premiered during Super Bowl on Sunday, February, 11.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

“Also has anyone seen my wife?” Ryan jokingly added.

Blake Lively became a frequent spectator of the NFL ever since Taylor began dating Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce last September.

Prior to the grand showdown over the weekend, the Age of Adeline star accompanied the pop star to a few of his games in the city.