Sophie Turner, Kit Harington dive into gothic horror with 'The Dreadful'

Fans of Game of Thrones rejoice! Former co-stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are set to reunite on screen once again, this time in a chilling Gothic horror film titled The Dreadful.



Turner, who captivated audiences as Sansa Stark, and Harington, who brought Jon Snow to life, will trade Westeros for the Wars of the Roses in this period thriller. Details surrounding their specific roles are still under wraps, but the film promises to delve into a "life-changing series of events" for their characters.

The Dreadful, penned and directed by Natasha Kermani, takes place against the backdrop of England's 15th-century civil war.

Turner portrays Anne, as a woman living a harsh life on the outskirts of society with her mother-in-law. Their isolated existence is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious figure from Anne's past, played by Harington.

This marks the first major project for the duo since Game of Thrones concluded in 2019. While Turner has kept busy with films like X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Knives Out, Harington took a brief hiatus from acting before returning to the stage in London's West End.

Their on-screen chemistry as Sansa and Jon Snow was lauded by fans and critics alike, making their reunion in The Dreadful highly anticipated. Fans are eager to see them take on new, darker roles and explore a completely different genre.

Director Kermani expressed her excitement about working with the talented pair. "They bring immense depth and nuance to their performances, and I can't wait to see them bring these characters to life in this suspenseful and thrilling story," she said.

While production details and a release date haven't been announced, The Dreadful is already generating buzz among fans and industry insiders.