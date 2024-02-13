Sylvester Stallone hand-picked Ryan Gosling to revive iconic 'Rambo' role

When Sylvester Stallone was asked who should bring his legendary movie Rambo back to life, he quickly selected Ryan Gosling.



The 77-year-old actor played a veteran of the US Army Special Forces in five of the action franchise's films, which spanned from 1982 to 1995.

Ryan should play the lead role in the upcoming Rambo movie, according to Sylvester, who made this claim on a recent episode of The Tonight Show.

“I met [Ryan Gosling] at dinner. Obviously, we are opposites. He’s good-looking. I’m not. Seriously! Could you imagine me as Ken? It doesn’t work at all,” Sylvester replied when asked why the Barbie actor is his top pick.

He continued: “Ryan goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop. He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo, And I thought, you know, this is interesting."

"If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character," Sylvester concluded.