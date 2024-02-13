Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of betraying late Queen

Royal expert Angela Levin blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for trying to trade off their royal titles for popularity four years after their exit from the family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently launched a website under the name, Sussex.com, as a “one-stop shop” for all their activities.

Speaking to The Sun, the royal commentator claimed the late Queen would be “furious” at the couple for violating the Sandringham Summit Agreement which bars them from using their respective titles in their day-to-day lives.

"They are cashing in on their royal connections that they say they hate so much,” Levin claimed.

"Queen Elizabeth II would be furious because they promised they wouldn't do that,” she explained. "They should be stopped from using a title that they spent years insulting."

The royal expert went on to point out that their sudden desire to embrace their royal connection four years after they bid farewell to it.

"They left the Royal Family because they didn't want anything to do with it but now realise they can use Sussex rather than Archewell,” she continued.

"Four years after they left they are trying to be royal and also setting up the 'Office' of Prince Harry and Meghan - it is so hypocritical.

"It is pathetic. They couldn't use SussexRoyal so they have found a way round it,” Levin added.