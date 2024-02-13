Prince Harry 'angers' ailing King Charles by using royal titles for new project

Prince Harry, who travelled to the UK to see his ailing father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, allegedly used his trip to inform the monarch about using their royal titles for the new project.

A royal source has claimed that "Harry might have informed his father about his and Meghan's new website and project, but it does not seem that the ailing monarch gave him go ahead signal."

"The 75-year-old mostly kept mum during his few minutes meeting with his estranged son as his close aides and senior members of the Firm had asked the King to avoid talking the disgruntled royal." claimed the insider.

The source, close to the royal family, also feared that "Harry's latest stunt may make the cancer-stricken King angry."

Harry and Meghan sparked outrage with their latest stunt as the California-based couple have launched a website under the banner of Sussex.com, seemingly warning the royal family that they won't stop sharing stories of their side or things which exist in their minds.

Some of Harry and Meghan's critics have lambasted the couple for allegedly using their royal connection to cope with the financial crisis after Spotify exit and snubs from the Hollywood, urging the couple to drop their titles as they stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice.

However, a source close to the Sussexes, told the Daily Mail: "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name."