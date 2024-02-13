Travis Kelce's sweet rendition of 'You Belong With Me' sends fans into frenzy

Travis Kelce, the football player, used Taylor Swift's song You Belong With Me to ask an important question at a Super Bowl afterparty on Sunday night.



Swift and Kelce, both aged 34, were partying at the Zouk nightclub in Resorts World, Las Vegas to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

The event's DJ, The Chainsmokers, played a hit song from 2008 to commemorate the Chiefs' victory and Swift's presence at the party, which was captured in a TikTok video.

In the video, Kelce can be heard belting out the song. The tight end changed the lyrics significantly when he reached the chorus.

"Are you in love with me?" he sang in the video as he pointed to himself, instead of singing, "You belong with me."

Kelce was dancing in the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers at the time and later hugged Drew Taggert after they played the club remix of the song.

"I didn't know if I should play it or not," Taggert said to Kelce per a caption in the video.

According to the video commentary, The Chainsmokers "moved a song in the setlist up for the occasion," and it was "worth it."

Regarding Swift, it didn't seem like she was in the DJ booth when You Belong With Me was playing. As he sang "Are you in love with me?" Kelce turned to face someone who wasn't on camera.

On TikTok, Keleigh Teller posted an alternate perspective of the incident in which Swift is seen pointing at Kelce. When the song "Why can't you see/you belong with me" started, Swift pointed, sang along, and lifted her glass to someone.

Swift and Kelce kissed and embraced while celebrating the Chiefs' nail-biting overtime win on the field.