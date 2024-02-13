Blackpink popstar-singer joins ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 cast

Lisa, Blackpink singer joins ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 cast

Lisa, the Blackpink singer and pop sensation has joined the cast of HBO hit series White Lotus season 3.



She will appear in the third season of the popular HBO series as Lalisa Manobal, using her given name.

Her role in the third season is being kept under wraps, just like all other casting decisions.

Production on The White Lotus is scheduled to start in February in and around Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui, Thailand.

Apart from the fact that it will follow a fresh set of visitors at a White Lotus resort property, specific plot specifics are being kept under wraps.

Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola are already part of the large ensemble cast.

Manobal will make her acting debut in The White Lotus. She is currently Blackpink's second member to make an appearance in an HBO series. In June 2023, Jennie (billed as Jennie Ruby Jane) debuted as an actor in the drama The Idol.

Blackpink, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, stands as one of the globe's most popular music groups.

They made their debut in August 2016 with the single album Square One under YG Entertainment. Their track Boombayah claimed the top spot on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, setting a record as the most-watched debut music video by a Korean act.

With Ddu-Du Ddu Du, they became the highest-charting female K-Pop group on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number 55, and achieved the distinction of being the first K-Pop girl group to both enter and lead Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

Subsequently, the group engaged in collaborations with artists such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez.