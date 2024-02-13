Zendaya stuns while promoting ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Paris

Zendaya fashions all white for promoting

Zendaya brightened the day in white while promoting the sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two in Paris along with co-star Timothée Chalamet.



The American actress looked stunning in a white dress that twirled about her during the film's photocall.

Before the follow-up's March 1 release, co-star Timothée Chalamet, 28, arrived with Zendaya, 27.

The series of films takes place in the distant future and centres on Timothée's character, Paul Atreides.

The Atreides family relocated to the desert planet Arrakis in the first film.

Because it is the only source of spice—the ingredient that humans are most in need of—arrakis is valued.

Zendaya portrays the native of the desert character Chani.

Frank Herbert's books served as the inspiration for the movie.

Two portions of the first Dune novel were released in 1965 for Analogue magazine.

It is regarded as a science fiction classic and went on to win two book awards.

When David Lynch initially attempted to adapt the novel in 1984, he made substantial alterations and the result was met with mixed reviews, even though he mostly stuck to the book's narrative.