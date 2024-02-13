Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt attend 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt at 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. attended the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Monday, altogether.



The celebs attended the glamorous dinner alongside director Christopher Nolan, 53, and his producer wife Emma Thomas, 52, whose hit historical epic has garnered 13 nominations for the upcoming March 10 ceremony.

Cillian, 47, a Best Actor nominee who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, looked sharp in a chestnut suit and white shirt.

Emily, 40, a contender for Best Supporting Actress, looked stylish in a violet satin two-piece with her blonde hair done in delicate waves. Emily plays Kitty Oppenheimer.

The 58-year-old contender for Best Supporting Actor, Robert, who portrays Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss, looked dapper in a pinstripe suit, a tan shirt and trainers.

This happened after Cillian opened out about his feelings over starring in his Oscar-nominated film as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The Irish actor talked about the research that went into his part as the theoretical physicist recognised as the "father of the atomic bomb" at a Wednesday showing of Christopher Nolan's biopic at the BFI IMAX Waterloo.

"The main thing I learnt or relied upon was that he was a human being, that was the main thing I wanted to access - his humanity," Cillian carefully said when asked what lesson he had learned most from working on the film.