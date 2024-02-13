Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce PDA: Couple heats up Super Bowl 2024 After-Party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showoff PDA at Super Bowl 2024 After-Party

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and vocalist of Anti-Hero actually spent the evening partying in Las Vegas with his teammates and friends following their 2024 Super Bowl OT victory over the San Francisco 49ers.



The pair were holding hands and dancing to the rhythm of Taylor's Fearless-era smash Love Story as they sang along on the dance floor at Wynn nightclub after the game on February 11.

During the line, "you'll be the prince," Taylor even gestured to Travis. The NFL player responded by pointing back at her at, "I'll be the princess," and then pulled her in for a kiss.

And it wasn't the only Taylor sing-along the two had while celebrating Travis' win.

Another video on February 11 was taken at Zouk nightclub, where the presenter of the New Heights podcast, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers, were dancing for the crowd while You Belong With Me played.

After the song, Taylor was pointed out by the player and the hook was sung.

When they later got back together, they whispered to each other a few times before giving each other, again, a kiss.

Fans react to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift series of PDA:

Naturally, the cuteness of their celebration night was too much for Swifties to handle. One person commented, "Any chance we can get more footage of Taylor and Travis?"

I'm here for all the Kelce/Taylor content," another person wrote, "and this [is] from a 49ers fan."

Travis and Taylor continued their public display of affection at the after-party, building on the celebratory kiss they shared on the Allegiant Stadium field after the Chiefs' triumphant victory.

The 34-year-old NFL tight end and the Blank Space singer have made the decision to stick by one other and show each other love and support, regardless of whether or not fans find their romantic celebrations endearing.