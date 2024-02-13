Ryan Reynolds teases missing 'wife' Blake Lively amid Deadpool 3 trailer drop

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Blake Lively on social media

Ryan Reynolds continues ever-going banter with his wife Blake Lively as she attended Super Bowl 2024 with BFF Taylor Swift, while the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer took the internet by storm.



"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?" he wrote over an Instagram photo, which showed him in front of the TV, before adding, "Also, has anyone seen my wife?"

Fans of Ryan, 47, and Blake, 36, who have been married since 2012 and have four children together (James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth whose name has not yet been revealed publicly), are accustomed to seeing each other make fun of one another on social media, so Ryan's lighthearted remark didn't surprise them.

They even gladly played along.

"She's TSwift's wife tonight," one fan teased, "bud."

While another added, "Your wife living her best life being besties with The Music Industry."

Blake attended the 2024 Super Bowl with an enthusiastic group of friends, sporting curls, a red tracksuit, and a gold chain necklace from Tiffany & Co.

The former Gossip Girl witnessed the Chiefs' triumphant journey with Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, and other celebrities in addition to Taylor.