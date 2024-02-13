Dwayne Johnson shares his young daughters’ reaction to see him in the ring

Dwayne Johnson reveals his daughters’ reaction to see him in the ring

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently revealed her two daughters aged eight and five are happy to see him in the ring for the upcoming WrestleMania XL.



“Their mouths are on the floor,” said Dwayne in an exclusive interview with E! News.

The actor and wrestler mentioned, “This is an indication of their DNA: They don't cry. They're not like, ‘I don't want to see this.’”

Dwayne, who shares two young daughters with wife Laura Hashian, were born after he moved to acting.

However, now that he has joined wrestling, Jasmine and Tiana shared they wanted to witness The Rock live in action.

“They're like, 'Can you drop an elbow on mom?’” quipped the 51-year-old.

Interestingly, Dwayne opened up about his preparation for the “biggest match of all time” that would take place in April against WWE champ Roman Reigns.

“The type of training with professional wrestling—unlike stunts, unlike weight training—requires a respect for the sport,” explained the Jungle Cruise actor.

He added, “I gotta prepare in the right way. I don't want to get my (expletive) kicked too bad.”

Besides wrestling, Dwayne is geared up for the release of Moana 2 on November 27, which is why he’s also practising his singing skills.

“I'm going to sing in keys that don't exist, but I think we got a shot,” he remarked.