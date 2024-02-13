Hilarie Burton goes gaga over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story

File Footage

Hilarie Burton gets candid about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story, comparing it with her One Tree Hill character’s fictional love story with Chad Michael Murray.



Hilarie, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer on the show for six seasons, re-shared a post likening the two famous couples on her Instagram on Monday.

In the caption, she wrote, “G'night!” while tagged the media company on the post featuring side-by-side photos of the two couples sharing a moment on the football field.

Interestingly, the moment between the couple was captured on Sunday evening after the Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Hilarie had been a staunch supporter of Travis and Taylor’s budding romance after the singer showed up to support Travis at his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in September 2023.

Taking to X, Hilarie said, “I am painfully invested in this,” alongside a video of the songstress celebrating the NFL star scoring a touchdown in his game against the Chicago Bears.

Later, speaking to Times magazine in December 2023, Taylor revealed, “We started hanging out right after his game in September.”

Taylor stated, “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The singer shared that by that September, they were already an exclusive couple.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she continued.

Taylor added, “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”