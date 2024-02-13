Meghan Markle's heartwarming gesture to adoring fans goes viral

Meghan Markle had a princess-like moment while meeting a young fan

Meghan Markle is currently estranged from the Royal Family following a contentious fallout, but their relationship wasn't always strained.

The Duchess of Sussex became a part of The Firm when she started dating Prince Harry, and they tied the knot in 2018.

Before their surprising decision to step back from royal duties, Meghan and Harry engaged in numerous royal events.

In the course of these engagements, Meghan interacted with crowds of fans, and a recently surfaced clip has resonated with many.

In 2019, at the Canadian High Commission in London, the former Suits actress had a princess-like moment while meeting a young fan.

The Sussexes were invited to meet the high commissioner as part of the annual Commonwealth Day celebrations. They also participated in a special church service at Westminster Abbey alongside other senior royals to mark the occasion.

During this particular outing, Meghan bent down to interact with a young boy and girl who presented her with a bouquet of white flowers. The boy even gave Meghan a little bow, and the Duchess of Sussex shook the girl's hand.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, one fan wrote: "She's the cutest." Other fans were also loving the sweet interaction and took to the comments to share their thoughts.