Meghan Markle's heartwarming gesture to adoring fans goes viral

Meghan Markle is currently estranged from the Royal Family following a contentious fallout, but their relationship wasn't always strained.
The Duchess of Sussex became a part of The Firm when she started dating Prince Harry, and they tied the knot in 2018.
Before their surprising decision to step back from royal duties, Meghan and Harry engaged in numerous royal events.
In the course of these engagements, Meghan interacted with crowds of fans, and a recently surfaced clip has resonated with many.
In 2019, at the Canadian High Commission in London, the former Suits actress had a princess-like moment while meeting a young fan.
The Sussexes were invited to meet the high commissioner as part of the annual Commonwealth Day celebrations. They also participated in a special church service at Westminster Abbey alongside other senior royals to mark the occasion.
During this particular outing, Meghan bent down to interact with a young boy and girl who presented her with a bouquet of white flowers. The boy even gave Meghan a little bow, and the Duchess of Sussex shook the girl's hand.
Sharing the clip on TikTok, one fan wrote: "She's the cutest." Other fans were also loving the sweet interaction and took to the comments to share their thoughts.
Travis Kelce was captured crooning Taylor Swift's hits 'Love Story' and 'You Belong With Me'
Robert Downey Jr also shares his jobs experience prior to acting career
Courteney Cox shared a clip from iconic drama 'Friends' featuring Jennifer Aniston, late Matthew Perry
The Duke of Sussex might travel to London again for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May
AC/DC recently announced their European Tour ‘Power Up’ From June to July
Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the Royal Family