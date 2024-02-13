Tom Cruise, Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova are ‘official’: Report

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova have been linked since December

Tom Cruise is making big moves in his romantic life.

After two months of testing the waters, the 61-year-old actor has finally made things official with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, per a new report by the Daily Mail.

A source spilled to the outlet, “It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item.”

The pair have apparently “grown very close” ever since they were first linked back in December, but are reportedly taking “a lot of care not to be photographed together” for the sake of privacy.”

Last week, the Mission Impossible star attended a gala dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity at the five-star Raffles Hotel.

Though the new lovebirds arrived at the venue separately, Cruise has reportedly been spending more time with Khayrova at her lavish £10 million apartment in Knightsbridge.

Per the insider, “Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do.”

Khayrova was previously married to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov for ten years – a marriage that reportedly ended in a bitter three-year divorce, which Tsvetkov claimed cost him a whopping £150 million.