Earl Spencer's wife Karen shares EMOTIONAL memory of Princess Diana

The late Princess of Wales' grave is situated on a private island in the middle of the Oval Lake

Karen, the wife of Earl Spencer, has offered a rare glimpse of Princess Diana's final resting place situated on the Althorp Estate.

The burial site of the late Princess of Wales is located on a private island in the center of the Oval Lake, situated on the Northampton estate where Diana spent her childhood.

While there is a public memorial for individuals to pay their respects, Diana's grave is secluded and only accessible to family members. Countess Spencer, who married Diana's brother

Charles in 2011, recently shared an image of the Oval Lake with her 74,000 Instagram followers earlier this week.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one wrote: 'The Oval in the mist at dusk...'

Canadian-born former model, Karen lives at the impressive Althorp estate with her husband, Charles, 59, and their 11-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte.

Although the island where her sister-in-law is buried is not visible, the trees surrounding the lake are pictured reflecting in the crystal clear and calm water.

In an interview with People magazine, Earl Spencer said he wanted his nephews Prince William and Prince Harry to have a private place to visit their late mother.

He added: 'It is, luckily, very tranquil here and they can come and go as they wish whenever they want. And that’s very lovely for me to know that.'