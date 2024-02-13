Prince Harry 'not forgiven' by King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry 'not forgiven' by Prince William, King Charles

Prince Harry has not been 'forgiven' by King Charles and Prince William despite his recent visit to his ailing father in London, claimed a royal commentator.

As per The Sun, writer and broadcaster Robert Jobson believes the royal family has given a clear message to the Duke of Sussex that they haven’t forgotten the damage he had caused to the firm.

He said, "It’s a clear message there: 'You’re certainly not forgiven and you’ve certainly done a lot of damage.'"

"The fact that his brother didn’t even bother to acknowledge him - They were very close and he didn't even bat an eyelid. There was no way that that was going to happen," Robert added.

"Whatever way you look at it - I can understand Harry is a caring son. I understand he probably just wanted to wish his dad the best but It’s a clear message there," the royal expert said.

For the unversed, the former working royal visited the Monarch on February 6 at the Clearance House in London after Buckingham Palace announced that the King had been diagnosed with cancer.

According to media reports, the Duke of Sussex spent only 45 minutes with his father due to an unsettled rift with the senior members of the royal family.