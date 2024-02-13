Kate Winslet dishes out her acting experience with her older children

Kate Winslet reflects on her acting experience with older kids in a television show

Kate Winslet has recently dished out her experience of working with her older children in movies.

In a new interview with NET-A-PORTER, Kate, who starred with her two children in television show, I Am Ruth, said, “Luckily, they're good.”

“It felt normal [to act alongside them]. These are kids who have been testing [me] on [my] lines pretty much since they could read,” remarked the 48-year-old.

The Titanic star stated, “They've seen me terrified beforehand. They've gone through it with me.”

Earlier in 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kate reflected on her motherhood, revealing, she “didn’t have a chef or a driver or things like that because she would rather take on those responsibilities on her own”.

“I would be so unhappy if I had those things and I wouldn't feel like I was being a real person anymore,” she told the outlet.

The Dressmaker actress continued, “Just because I am in a position where I can have those things, it doesn't mean that I have to.”

“It just wouldn't be right for my family — I know that my kids would absolutely hate it,” she stated.

Kate added, “I want them to look back and remember my chicken soup and my packed lunches and that it was me on the school run.”