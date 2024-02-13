Insightful Conversation Revealed: Prince Harry commends King Charles' diverse range of work

File Footage

In a past speech attended by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sought forgiveness from King Charles, highlighting the Duke of Sussex's strained relationship with his father and Prince William.

Since relocating to the United States, Prince Harry has been openly critical of them in public, contrasting with a time when he shared a close bond with both.

At a celebration for Charles' 70th birthday in 2018, Harry spoke warmly about his father's charitable work. This event also marked Meghan's first official engagement as a member of the Royal Family, occurring shortly after their wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside Charles and Camilla, gathered in Buckingham Palace's gardens, where Harry delivered a touching speech welcoming over 6,000 guests to the celebration.

Prince Harry said: 'We are here today to reflect on and to celebrate my father’s dedicated support to all of you and the work that you do. As I was preparing for this afternoon, I looked through the long list of those who had been invited. Pa, I was again struck by the range and diversity of the work which you are involved with.'

'It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which William and I draw inspiration from every day. '

'So, Pa, while I know that you've asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don’t listen to you – much like when I was younger – and instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years.'

Harry also talked about how his father “inspired” him and that he was “in awe of his drive”.

He said: “His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious; it has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference.



