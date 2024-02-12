Prince Harry advised to heal rift with King Charles in upcoming UK event

File Footage

Prince Harry has been advised to mend his broken relationship with his ailing father King Charles in an upcoming UK event.

It is reported that the Duke of Sussex might travel to London again for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May.

However, the former working royal's second meeting with the Monarch has not been confirmed yet.

In a conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed "It would be a big statement if Harry came to the UK and didn't see King Charles while he was undergoing treatment for cancer."

The expert believes that Harry should not waste this golden opportunity of reconciliation with his father and the rest of the royal family.

Speaking of Invictus Games anniversary celebrations at St Paul's Cathedral, Louella added, "It may provide a chance for Harry and his father to have further private conversations and work towards healing their relationship."



She further shared that if the father-son duo reunite again "it would likely be seen as a positive step towards repairing their relationship."

For the unversed, Prince Harry visited King Charles at the Clarence House in London on February 6 after Buckingham Palace announced that the Monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.